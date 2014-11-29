Surprise, ‘Star Wars’ Adds Another ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star

The teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens is playing in theaters and available online on Black Friday, and a BBC journalist has revealed yet another cast member. Surprise, she will also be appearing in the upcoming season of Game of Thrones.

Jessica Henwick, 22, is a British actress of Singaporean descent who played the lead role in the BBC TV series Spirit Warriors. She’s also appeared in the likes of Obsession: Dark Desires, Silk, and will play one of the “Sand Snakes”, Nymeria, in next year’s fifth season of Game Of Thrones. Though we don’t have any details on who she might be playing in The Force Awakens, there’s a good chance it’ll be a physical role as Henwick is proficient in Chinese martial art, Wushu.

Henwick is not the only Game of Thrones cast member who has been announced for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Gwendoline Christie, who is best known as Brienne of Tarth on Game of Thrones, was one of the first casting announcements, though her character has still not been named.

The teaser trailer has left many fans with more questions than answers, but the fact that Henwick is trained in Wushu definitely gives a clue to her role in the film. If Abrams plans to use Henwick’s Wushu skills and combine it with a couple of lightsabers, bring it on.

