The ‘Suspiria’ Remake Earned A Very Emotional Quentin Tarantino Reaction: ‘He Was Crying And Hugged Me’

07.02.18

Amazon Studios

Luca Guadagnino’s remake of Suspiria heads to theaters in November, but the praise for the film has already started at high levels. While a horror remake is nothing new, it isn’t always something that draws in a director with the critical track record of Guadagnino. And while the thoughts about any remake, especially one based on a legendary horror film from beloved director Dario Argento, are mixed, the latest reports might boost anticipation for the film.

According to a new chat in La Repubblica (Via SlashFilm), Guadagnino talks about showing the film to Quentin Tarantino and his emotional response at the end:

“I showed it to Quentin Tarantino. We’ve been friends since our jury duty at the Venice Film Festival. I was nervous but eager to hear his advice. We saw it at his place and his reaction warmed me. He was enthusiastic about it, in the end he was crying and hugged me. Because it’s a horror movie but also a melodrama, my goal was to make you look at the horror without being able to take [your eyes off the screen] because you’re captivated by the characters. Amazon is very happy.”

The film is being distributed by Amazon Studios and stars Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson, Mia Goth, and Chloë Grace Moretz, following a similar plot to the original with a series of murders and supernatural mischief at a dance academy — in Berlin this time as opposed to New York. How close it will follow the original is unclear, but it does carry a different look according to the trailer.

