Anyone But You: the only movie that dares to ask, “What if two people were hot?” The comedy from Easy A director Will Gluck and writer Ilana Wolpert stars Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney as Bea and Ben, who pretend to be a couple at a wedding in Australia to get their family and friends — and exes — off their back. And butts, as seen in the trailer above. The actors were so good at pretending, in fact, that everyone thought they were dating in real life.

“When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair,” Powell recently told Men’s Health. “But what I’m realizing is that’s just a part of this gig now.” In an interview with Women’s Health (they’ve cornered the market on magazines with “Health” in the name), Sweeney added, “Getting to work with Glen, I’ll never forget this one… I hope the audience can actually feel the love and fun we all shared making this film.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

Anyone But You, which also stars Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, and Rachel Griffiths, opens in theaters on December 22nd.