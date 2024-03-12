If it seems like Sydney Sweeney has been trending on Twitter/X more than normal than lately, that’s because she has.

Ever since she hosted SNL, the Anyone But You actress has broken everyone’s brains. One day, her breasts are too big; the next, they’re too small. There’s also been thousands of tweets like, “I will send the Sydney Sweeney leaks to anyone who likes this post, follow me so i can dm you the video,” but not only is there no leak, clicking through might give your computer a virus.

404 Media reports that a lot of the links for the supposed “leak” video “go to Linktree sites, which contain links to sites like thaudray.com and waufooke.com—both make malicious popup adware that hijacks browsers.”

Naturally, this is largely Elon Musk’s fault.

Twitter should moderate these sites better, and while it was never perfect (or even especially good) it used to be better than this. The site’s engagement bait and scam problem got worse since Elon Musk bought it; with a monetization incentive system that pays users for popular but low-quality content, more bots than ever (especially porn bots), and advertising in the absolute gutter, it’s not surprising that this is what the site is reduced to.

You won’t see boobs (or her underrated “booty”), but you will see a Genius Bar employee when you have to pay someone to unjunk your laptop.

