We all make faux pas. Even celebrities do it. Take Taika Waititi. He’s a busy boy with a new movie out: Thor: Love and Thunder. He got to work with some new movie stars this time around: Christian Bale, Russell Crowe, and Natalie Portman, who returned to the role she hadn’t done in the previous Thor, this time all beefed up. But only the latter (that we know of) got to witness Waititi experience a massive and humiliating brain fart.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone (in a bit teased out by The AV Club), the filmmaker and performer talked about a nice little chat he had with Portman, who was interested about what his next of many projects he was planning to tackle when he was done with the Norse god.

“Natalie said to me, what do you do next? And I said ‘I’m trying to work on a Star Wars thing. Have you ever wanted to be in a Star Wars movie?’ She said, ‘I’ve been in Star Wars movies,’” she told him, referring to the prequels. Waititi then confessed (to the Rolling Stone interviewer) that he “forgot about those ones.”

Portman spent three movies playing Queen Padmé Amadala, eventual mother of Luke and Leia, not to mention love interest of Hayden Christensen’s Annakin Skywalker until he goes rogue. Those three have not always had the best reputation, though they have their fans, among them certain cast members.

Perhaps Waititi should give them another chance, seeing as he’s the one making the only Star Wars movie officially in the pipeline.

