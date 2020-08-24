James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad made a big splash at DC FanDome, and fans were treated to a splashy trailer showcasing the star-studded cast and their roles in the sequel/relaunch. However, one cast member was notably missing: Taika Waititi. While it makes sense that Gunn would save a few tricks up his sleeves for when the film hits theaters in August 2021, it didn’t take long for the fan theories to come rolling in on Waititi’s mystery role.

Right out of the gate, folks latched onto the fact that King Shark was the only Suicide Squad character that didn’t have an actor attached to the part during the sizzle reel for the cast. Considering Waititi’s voiceover work on The Mandalorian and Thor: Ragnarok, fans were quick to speculate that he could be voicing the humanoid shark, which was played on set by Steve Agee.

James Gunn referred to Steve Agee as the "on set" #KingShark in #TheSuicideSquad (like Sean Gunn is the on set Rocket in the MCU). Did Gunn mention the voice of King Shark? I'm guessing that's Taika Waititi. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/LSybidEU66 — Sean Gerber (@MrSeanGerber) August 22, 2020

TAIKA AS KING SHARK CONFIRM IT NOW COWARDS #SuicideSquad — KATE SÁNCHEZ ⁷ @ #FantastiaFest (@OhMyMithrandir) August 22, 2020

Ok now I’m convinced that Taika Waititi is voicing King Shark & I’m already laughing my ass off. 😂#TheSuicideSquad #DCFanDome https://t.co/TxUQBNQ619 — Jay ✊🏼😷 (@_champagnepepe) August 22, 2020

While the case for Waititi playing King Shark is pretty strong, there are unconfirmed rumors that the villain in the film will be Starro the Conqueror, a giant, intergalactic starfish with mind control powers who’s given the Justice League a run for its money in the comics. It’s also the type of wacky role that has Waititi’s name written all over it. Although, again, Starro’s inclusion is merely speculation at this point.

Who else is thinking that Starro the Conquerer is who Taika Waititi is voicing in #TheSuicideSquad? — DEJ | #BlackLivesMatter (@DawsonEJoyce) August 22, 2020

Taika Waititi will voice Starro in THE SUICIDE SQUAD is my official guess pic.twitter.com/7sJuekxAIu — Hunter Radesi (@hradesi14) August 23, 2020

Taika Waititi wasn't named on the released cast list for The Suicide Squad, but he's in the movie, which tells me only one thing… He's playing Starro. pic.twitter.com/5Tr2B6pOnk — Din Djarin's Jetpack (@Gustavo16070184) August 22, 2020

Once the idea of Taika playing a secret villain was in the mix, fans really started dreaming big, and thus was born the long-shot theory that the Ragnarok director is the newest Joker.

I hope Taika Waititi just ends up being The Joker in The Suicide Squad. — ☂️Nate 8.26.20💀 (@TwoHeadedGiant) August 22, 2020

Taika Waititi us playing The Joker in James Gunn's Suicide Squad movie. Change my mind. — Godzilla is Socialist. (@barlovv_) August 24, 2020

Granted, Taika playing the Joker in The Suicide Squad seems unlikely and would retread a lot of ground from the original David Ayer film, the DC Extended Universe is an interesting place where anything can happen. There’s no longer a strict adherence to continuity, which puts almost everything on the table including casting Taika Waititi as the Joker. We’d probably put our money on King Shark or Starro, but it would be a hell of a trick if Gunn pulled a surprise like the Joker out of his hat.