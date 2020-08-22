James Gunn recently teased that no one had correctly guessed Idris Elba’s The Suicide Squad role. We already knew that it wouldn’t be Deadshot, since that supervillain’s hanging in reserve for Will Smith’s eventual return to the franchise, and Gunn suggested that he’d be revealing the Elba detail at this weekend’s DC Fandome. Well, that’s happened and more. Not only did we learn about Elba’s role but also that of Pete Davidson (whose role people actually accurately guessed awhile back), John Cena, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, and the rest of the new cast members. Let’s do this:

– Idris Elba as Bloodsport: Robert DuBois is an enemy of Superman, and a mercenary who wields high-powered firearms and weaponry that’s loaded with Kryptonite bullets. He’s a Vietnam War-obsessed, deranged supervillain who was employed in the comics by Lex Luthor to take on the Man of Steel.

– John Cena as Peacemaker: Christopher Smith is a pacifist diplomat who prefers using non-lethal weaponry and other combat mechanisms, which are consistent with his commitment to achieving world peace. That doesn’t work out so well, and he gradually becomes more violent in his vigilantism.

– Pete Davidson as Blackguard: Richard “Dick” Hertz has a super-criminal record but previously was a solo operative who gained powers after his recruit into the 1000. They eventually sought to execute him, but he escaped death and later joined the Suicide Squad, where he clashed with The General.

Here’s the rest of the gang, some returning and some new:

– Harley Quinn – Margot Robbie

– Amanda Waller – Viola Davis

– Colonel Rick Flag – Joel Kinnaman

– Savant – Michael Rooker

– Javelin – Flula Borg

– Polka Dot Man – David Dastmalchian

– Ratcatcher 2 – Daniela Melchoir

– Mongal – Mayling Ng

– The Thinker – Peter Capaldi

– Sol Soria – Alice Braga

– TDK – Nathan Fillion

– Weasel – Sean Gunn

– Captain Boomerang – Jai Courtney

– King Shark – Unknown

That includes one hell of a freshened-up Task Force X. (RIP Slipknot.)

Gunn also revealed that this film, which has been characterized as a franchise relaunch after David Ayer’s 2016 blob-filled extravaganza, Suicide Squad, will function as a sequel to the John Ostrander-written comic books. He also promised a ton of explosions, which feels like a given, but it’s still nice to hear, since we’re all missing the movies.

Watch the teaser below that shows off the character names.

The Suicide Squad will release on August 6, 2021.