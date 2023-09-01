Although Teezo Touchdown isn’t quite a household name yet, his unique look and interesting approach to music ensures that he’s well on his way. Plenty of other recording artists also seem to love him, so he’s got a lot of support in the community. Case in point, Janelle Monáe is having a moment courtesy of their new album The Age Of Pleasure, but still found time to support Teezo on his new song, “You Thought.”

The latest single from Teezo’s upcoming major-label debut album, How Do You Sleep At Night?, “You Thought” finds the Beaumont, Texas native getting into the heads of those around him, addressing their misconceptions and using them to do a little light flexing. “You would’ve thought that I finally made drum major, the way I play with the bands,” he jokes at the top. “You would’ve thought that I worked at the venue, the way that I pack out the stands.”

Despite his surprisingly extensive list of contacts, the hardware-clad rapper’s album will only include one other feature, R&B singer Foushée. It’s due September 8 via Sony Music Entertainment, RCA Records & Not Fit For Society.

Janelle Monáe is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.