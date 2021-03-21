Tenet became the film of the pandemic over the course of 2020, for better or worse. Christopher Nolan’s insistence that the film debut in theaters saw it delayed several times over the course of the year, finally seeing the dark of theaters (the ones that were open, anyway) in the fall in the United States. After all that waiting, the actual film saw a mixed bag of reviews and left many of those who made their masks smell like popcorn a bit, well, confused about what actually happened in the film.

For those that may not have seen it, or need another run at the movie to figure things out, HBO Max delivered some good news. The streaming platform’s Twitter account shared on Saturday that Tenet would finally come to HBO Max on May 1.

Good news for anyone experiencing time linearly: Tenet is streaming May 1 on HBO via HBO Max! ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/dGbxGLOwyu — HBO Max (@hbomax) March 20, 2021

The news came with a trailer for the movie, which after all those delays is actually a good reminder for some what Tenet even is about. And though it’s a movie that was supposed to arrive nearly a year after the announcement, the news is significant. Nolan was insistent that the movie not debut with a streaming element, pushing for a theatrical run against all odds. But the time has finally come for the film to join the rest of the Warners new movie lineup on HBO Max.

If anything, the news offers even more weird ways to watch Tenet on various devices that would require a lot less work than putting the movie on five Game Boy Advance cartridges.