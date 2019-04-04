Paramount

It’s Thursday at CinemaCon, and I am very ready to go home. (I’ll say it again: I have no idea why anyone willingly comes to Las Vegas for fun. It’s like vacationing at an off-track betting site and never leaving, only without the character.)

But! There’s a Paramount panel and their big movies include Terminator: Dark Fate, Sonic, and Rocketman (this movie is going to make soooo much money).

We got our first look at Terminator: Dark Fate, which, with James Cameron back as producer and Linda Hamilton back as Sarah Connor, wipes away all the other movies that came after Terminator 2: Judgement Day. (I’m optimistic, but they could call this one Terminator: Okay Let’s Try This One Last Time.

Directed by Tim Miller of the first Deadpool, the footage starts in Mexico City, where a naked Mackenzie Davis appears from the future. The police try to arrest her, but she has some sort of unspecified superpowers and easily dispenses of them.

The footage flashes ahead to Gabriel Luna’s new Terminator, who seems to have similar powers as Robert Patrick’s version. His Terminator and an old school Terminator are on an overpass of some sort, attacking Mackenzie Davis and her new friends, this is when Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor shows up and … oh boy.

Sarah Connor screeches her SUV to a skidding stop, she exits the vehicle, pulls out a machine gun and starts shouting at Terminators. Then she pulls out a bazooka and blows up more Terminators. She then throws a grenade, turns around, and says, “I’ll be back.”

Look, who knows? Remember Terminator: Salvation? That movie had Christian Bale and it didn’t work. Then there was Terminator: Genesys. Oh yeah, and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines. So here’s our fourth reboot? I lost count. Whatever! I’ll see it anyway.

It’s absurd that we live in a world where there’s a Sonic the Hedgehog movie. I love Sonic! Sega Genesis was my choice in the early ‘90s console wars. But it’s still absurd. What’s even more absurd is, now, that I’ve seen footage, I want to see this movie.

Sonic looks great, and Jim Carrey seems to be having the time of his life as Dr. Robotnik. The best way I can describe the tone of this movie is: it’s like Paramount decided, “Well, if Warner Bros. won’t make a fun Flash movie, why don’t we just make one? What else runs fast?”

Also, apparently I live in Las Vegas now. I live in Las Vegas, and my life is a never ending loop of movie previews.

