All Of The Funniest Movie Tropes Spoofed In ‘Not Another Teen Movie’

Clearly, little has changed since 2001, when Teen Movie, starring pre-Captain America Chris Evans and post-sanity Randy Quaid, was released, so I decided to re-watch it last night and round up some of the funniest tropes spoofed. But before we begin: 1) every one of Reggie Ray’s scenes involve him getting a concussion, making Not Another Teen Movie the Playmakers of its time, and 2) in 2001, I preferred Janie over Jake’s sister. Now it’s the opposite. I’ve grown up so much since then. Anyway, let’s do this.
1. “Caught With Your Pants Down,” now with more grandparents and a girl scout troop.
2. Every major school event seemingly happening within days of each other.
3. “What’s she doing here? She graduated like four years ago.” The actress who plays Catherine, Mia Kirshner, was 26 when Not Another Teen Movie was released.
4. The tortured, misunderstood artist makes…that.
5. Europeans are so kinky, they literally walk around naked all the time.
6. “Damn, that sh*t is whack.”
7. “The girl’s locker room must be so hot. God, think about the things they’re doing to each other in there. Surely, no one’s taking a massive, loud dump.”
8. The goddamn high school coach who makes every other goddamn word “goddamn.”
9. The Rudy-esque figure, Marty, who scores an inspiring touchdown…then gets sliced in two.
10. “Pick a song with her name in it.” Just make sure that song isn’t “Janie’s Got a Gun.”
Not Another Teen Movie is actually my favorite parody movie of all time. The astounding level of detail and the glut of jokes in nearly every scene is Simpsons-esque.
And to throw this out there, everyone in the cast is great (Chris Evans proving early why he would be a movie star, Jamie Pressley is always solid), but Eric Christian Olsen as the douchey jock friend who started the bet steals the movie and should have been a freaking star after this.
It was totally disorienting seeing him in this and Fired Up and then seeing him get gruesomely owned in The Thing remake.
Least he got to make out with Alison Brie on Community before being viciously mauled by a space monster. (worth it?)
Is Chris Evans really a movie star? I don’t think anything he’s been in besides Captain America has been successful.
@bill haverchuck
Snowpiercer?
@bill haverchuck
Snowpiercer, Scott Pilgrim, Sunshine, and HOW COULD YOU FORGET STREET KINGS
Note to Seltzer/Friedberg – THIS is how you do a parody movie. Not just random references to whatever’s going on in pop culture at the time.
I don’t think #9 isn’t a Rudy knockoff. I think it’s a Lucas joke…Corey Haim at his finest!
“Do it for Marty’s torso!”
I thought it was that football movie that came out around then about how super cereal Texans take high school football. I don’t remember what it was called, but it was somehow assoicated with MTV and featured a fat teen with a bad accident getting concussions.
Nah, @Hariszilla is right. It’s a Lucas joke.
At most Marty is a combo Rudy-Lucas spoof. There’s *no* way that character wasn’t a play on the ending of Rudy.
It’s Lucas.
The slo-mo scene in the football game when he’s throwing the TD and “My Hero” plays is also a parody of “Varsity Blues” I recently saw “Varsity Blues” and it was better than I remember it being.
Idk bout that. Once Chyler writhed around half naked in a hot tub with Marylin Manson in the Tainted Love video, I think the true winner was declared!
The video also stared the cast for the movie, so might be worth a look for true fans. If only Marylin Manson wasn’t in it….
One of the more underrated comedies out there. As mentioned above, the rapid-fire volume of clever parody jokes is pretty incredible. It was (mostly) all downhill from here on the parody movie front…
Chyler Leigh made out with her brother, so as hot as she is that’s gotta be a dealbreaker.
Did you refer to Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End as parodies? Really?
They are parodies, but unfortunately parodies and spoofs get confused because most people think they’re the same thing. Parodies mock genre tropes, while spoofs mock specific movies and scenes. The Cornetto films are parodies, and Not Another Teen Movie is (mostly) a spoof.
@Holodigm A homage is not a parody, and those three films are homages and not spoofs/parodies, which are entirely separate beasts.
@Rob Smithson I picked those nits very well on a throwaway article that was humorous so I feel like a bit of an arse to be fair!
Can you please provide proper definitions of spoof and parody if you’re saying Holodigm’s are wrong? I thought they were accurate.
I make no secret of my love of this movie, despite not even recognizing then then-contemporary parody jokes.
My love is enhanced by lust for Janey, but is not wholly composed there of.
Goddamn, and Lacey Chabert. I forgot about her. Jesus, this may be grounds for a re-watch.
Oh dear god she (Lacey Chabert) is hot in this movie.
No slow clap mention?
You’ll know when to mention the slow clap.
Ack, replied to wrong comment! Sorry! Also, well done @Holodigm
Not Another Teen Movie could win a retroactive Oscar and still be underrated. There are virtually zero shots in that movie that don’t have some sort of joke going on.
“Wham bam, what the fuck just happened?”
“Jakey, Jakey, about to make a big…mistakey.”
Little miss run home to Daddy…..ran home to Daddy.
I think you mean dealSEALER.
This was entertaining! And I stopped reading or caring halfway through. So thanks for giving me a 30 second chuckle! :-) Seeing the actual movie would have been dreadful, but it’s fun to laugh at tropes.
Still Chris Evans best film.
Honestly, it’s the best movie of 2001.
I just looked up the Oscars for that year to confirm this.
Yeah you’re on a copious amount of drugs if you think this is better than Gladiator.
@Parker Jammstein
Agreed, but that was 2000
Mia Kirshner forever and always.
They’re fighting for 2nd place behind Jamie Pressley.
90’s Mia Kirshner > Mid 00’s Jamie Pressley > Any version of Chyler Leigh.
Mister T is conspicously absent. The magic Negro janitor speech is my favorite “Be the ball, THROW YOURSELF.”
Never seen it (except for the scene that was included in that National Orgasm Day post), but that is some very solid sign work.
Not Another Teen Movie remains one of my favorite comedies of all time, and I’m not ashamed. My Fantasy Football team name this year was Reggie Ray’s Concussions To Go.
Great list but there is two I would have put on there. First the token black guy is just the best as you mentioned with “that is whack” but when he is at the party and he meets the other black guy and they confirm there is only supposed to be one black guy at the party, it’s hysterical.
Also, Ted from How I Met Your Mother shows up at the Prom and says something like “Who knew everyone at this school was a professional dancer” after their big choreographed dance number. Genius.
Another tidbit from this movie:
Randy Quaid is playing basically the same character he played in a long forgotten and criminally under-rated 80’s teen comedy called “The Wild Life” starring Eric Stolz, Lea Thompson, Chris Penn, the other nerdy kid from Weird Science, and even Rick Moranis has a few funny scenes. It was written by Cameron Crowe and is considered the unofficial sequel to Fast Times At Ridgemont High.
Oh, and Eddie Van Halen did the score. 1984 Eddie Van Halen.
@Vice4Life
I guess the movie had been in production prior to the album 1984 coming out, because the only reason EVH would have done the score is because he was low on cocaine and needed money, and 1984 was a hit.
I use “god damnit reggie ray god damnit” almost daily
Along with Jamie Pressley, and the naked chick, and that movie had some amazing women in it…
But yeah, Mia…
Dammit, I forgot Lacey Chabert, too…
CHABERT.
Lacey Chabert’s character is based on the hot girl from ‘Can’t Hardly Wait,’ who was played by…her ‘Party of Five’ co-star, Jennifer Love Hewitt.