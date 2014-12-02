All Of The Funniest Movie Tropes Spoofed In ‘Not Another Teen Movie’

As anyone who’s seen a Scary Movie that isn’t the first one (and even then…) knows all too well, most parody films are awful. Especially of late. When you think spoof, Airplane, The Naked Gun, and Young Frankenstein are probably the first three titles that come to mind, and they all came out decades ago. Since 2000, movie theaters and gas station DVD bins have been filled with garbage like everything by Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer. There a few exceptions, though. Edgar Wright’s Cornetto Trilogy is superb, as is Team America: World Police. Then there’s Not Another Teen Movie , which obviously isn’t at the level of Hot Fuzz, but it’s still highly enjoyable and holds up well, even as the world has moved from She’s All That to… The DUFF

Clearly, little has changed since 2001, when Teen Movie, starring pre-Captain America Chris Evans and post-sanity Randy Quaid, was released, so I decided to re-watch it last night and round up some of the funniest tropes spoofed. But before we begin: 1) every one of Reggie Ray’s scenes involve him getting a concussion, making Not Another Teen Movie the Playmakers of its time, and 2) in 2001, I preferred Janie over Jake’s sister. Now it’s the opposite. I’ve grown up so much since then. Anyway, let’s do this.

1. “Caught With Your Pants Down,” now with more grandparents and a girl scout troop.

2. Every major school event seemingly happening within days of each other.

3. “What’s she doing here? She graduated like four years ago.” The actress who plays Catherine, Mia Kirshner, was 26 when Not Another Teen Movie was released.

4. The tortured, misunderstood artist makes…that.

5. Europeans are so kinky, they literally walk around naked all the time.

6. “Damn, that sh*t is whack.”

7. “The girl’s locker room must be so hot. God, think about the things they’re doing to each other in there. Surely, no one’s taking a massive, loud dump.”

8. The goddamn high school coach who makes every other goddamn word “goddamn.”

9. The Rudy-esque figure, Marty, who scores an inspiring touchdown…then gets sliced in two.

10. “Pick a song with her name in it.” Just make sure that song isn’t “Janie’s Got a Gun.”