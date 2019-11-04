Apple TV+ launched on November 1 with a handful of original TV shows that are packed with A-list talent. Those projects include See (starring Jason Momoa) and The Morning Show (with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell), but the tech giant’s got their first original film on the way as well. The start of that rollout sees this trailer for The Banker, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie, who come together to take over the 1960s real-estate game, which (of course) did not treat African-American investors kindly back in that era.

The streaming era is truly upon us, with Mackie also appearing next year in Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and both he and Jackson will lend their voices to Marvel’s What If…? series. Yet here, they play a different brand of superhero. Nicholas Hoult is also onboard this project, and here’s the official synopsis:

Based on a true story, “The Banker” centers on revolutionary businessmen Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie) and Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson), who devise an audacious and risky plan to take on the racially oppressive establishment of the 1960s by helping other African Americans pursue the American dream. Along with Garrett’s wife Eunice (Nia Long), they train a working class white man, Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult), to pose as the rich and privileged face of their burgeoning real estate and banking empire — while Garrett and Morris pose as a janitor and a chauffeur. Their success ultimately draws the attention of the federal government, which threatens everything the four have built.

The Banker is directed by The Adjustment Bureau‘s George Nolfi. The movie arrives in theaters on Dec. 6 and will stream on Apple TV+ sometime in January.