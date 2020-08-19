With only a few days left until the launch of DC FanDome, the online event is keeping the momentum going with a brand new trailer that promises big reveals from major blockbusters.

Hosted by Aisha Tyler, the latest trailer showcases the actual DC FanDome where virtual panels for DC Comics’ growing slate of TV, film, and video game projects will roll out for fans. One of the biggest highlights is confirmation that The Batman director Matt Reeves will be on-hand with a first-look at the highly-anticipated Batman film starring Robert Pattinson. The new footage also pumps up previously announced appearances from James Gunn to show off The Suicide Squad, The Rock with an update on Black Adam, and The Flash director Andy Muschietti. And, of course, the cast of Wonder Woman 1984 will be on hand as the film prepares to (theatrically) barrel into theaters in October.

In a bit of scheduling news, DC FanDome will now be split into two days after fans voiced concerns with the virtual event’s jam-packed itinerary. Via Entertainment Weekly:

After fielding criticism from fans who felt that the programming offered was too much to handle in one day, DC Fandome will now debut the Hall of Heroes programming on the first day and feature a second on-demand experience three weeks later for another 24 hours of content. Plus, virtual attendees will be able to access the event across all mobile platforms in addition to desktop at DCFanDome.com.

What does that mean? In a nutshell, DC FanDome will go down as scheduled on Saturday, August 22. However, fans will get another chance to relive the event on September 12 where all of the content will be available on-demand. Users can also make their own custom schedule of panels to watch in any order.

However, this move does seem to signal that the virtual panels will not be available on YouTube, so if you’re hoping to catch a glimpse at DC Comics’ upcoming slate, you might want to set aside some time on Saturday, or get ready to wait a few weeks for the on-demand experience.

