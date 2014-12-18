The Best Celebrity Twitter Reactions To News Of ‘The Interview’ Being Canceled

#Judd Apatow #Twitter Reactions #Amy Schumer #The Interview #Patton Oswalt #Jimmy Kimmel
12.18.14 3 years ago 47 Comments
interview

Sony Pictures

Remember June of 2014? Such innocent, quaint times we lived in. North Korea was like, “No seriously guys, if you release that fictional comedy about the two clown reporters trying to assassinate Kim Jong-Un, we’ll get like really super mad,” and the United States and Sony Entertainment were all like, “LOL OK!

Well flash forward to six months later, and as we all know by now, Sony has indeed pulled The Interview, and the whole thing is just equal parts insane, infuriating, and surreal. While a lot of people are just confused as to what’s going on (at least one-third of my Facebook feed thinks it’s some kind of elaborate publicity stunt), the people of Hollywood are not taking this lying down. So in the aftermath, many actors, writers and comedians have gone to Twitter to express their outrage. Here’s some of the funniest and most poignant responses we’ve seen so far.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Judd Apatow#Twitter Reactions#Amy Schumer#The Interview#Patton Oswalt#Jimmy Kimmel
TAGSAMY SCHUMERBilly EichnerCONNIE BRITTONjimmy kimmelJUDD APATOWMICHAEL IAN BLACKMIKE SCHURPATTON OSWALTTHE INTERVIEWtwitter reactions

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP