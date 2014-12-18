The Best Celebrity Twitter Reactions To News Of ‘The Interview’ Being Canceled

Remember June of 2014? Such innocent, quaint times we lived in. North Korea was like, “No seriously guys, if you release that fictional comedy about the two clown reporters trying to assassinate Kim Jong-Un, we’ll get like really super mad,” and the United States and Sony Entertainment were all like, “LOL OK!”
Well flash forward to six months later, and as we all know by now, Sony has indeed pulled The Interview, and the whole thing is just equal parts insane, infuriating, and surreal. While a lot of people are just confused as to what’s going on (at least one-third of my Facebook feed thinks it’s some kind of elaborate publicity stunt), the people of Hollywood are not taking this lying down. So in the aftermath, many actors, writers and comedians have gone to Twitter to express their outrage. Here’s some of the funniest and most poignant responses we’ve seen so far.
Glad to see the celebrities still have that grasp of what the first amendment is. A studio deciding to not put a movie in theaters due to threats is not an infringement on your first amendment. Thank you this has been a public service announcement from the That Is Not the First Amendment foundation.
@judasdubois Glad to see you still have that grasp of what reading comprehension is. The only tweet that references the constitution is Connie Britton’s, and such reference is related to her use of “fuck you” rather than “f**k you”. Censorship and free speech, while concepts addressed in the first amendment, are not concepts exclusive to the first amendment. So even though Sony’s pulling of the movie does not implicate the first amendment, it absolutely is censorship (just not constitutionally proscribed censorship). But nice try, thanks for playing, we have some nice parting gifts for you.
wtf @Art Vandelay you are usually far more apt then that comment, both ben stiller and amy schumer both mentioned free speech in the above article.
Also @judasdubois is correct, this has nothing to do with the first amendment. If the US govt said no you can’t air that then yes it would.
Really art you missed the ball on this one.
I would even argue that as owners of the film they have every right not to show it for any reason they choose. Even if the reason is dumb and cowardly
Free speech is an ideal in this country above and beyond the first amendment. Sony is a pussy for censoring the movie, plain and simple.
@Precious_Roy Read my comment again. I point out that free speech, while it is a concept addressed in the first amendment, is not exclusive to the first amendment. Freedom of speech/expression is considered by most of the developed world a basic human right and is recognized as such not only in the US Constitution but by Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the European Convention on Human Rights and the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights (among many others). And I also state that “Sony’s pulling of the movie does not implicate the first amendment” and that Sony’s actions are not “constitutionally proscribed censorship”. @judasdubois claimed that the celebrities were claiming a first amendment violation, and my comment pointed out that none of the celebs actually did that, unless one infers a constitutional argument from the celebs’ tweets that is not contained in the text. Rather (I think at least) they imply a violation of the basic human right of free expression, which as artists they hold dear (whether you consider them artists or not).
With all that said, it is censorship by Sony (but not unconstitutional censorship), and we can all agree it was a dumb and cowardly act.
So are we all pretending Death of a President wasn’t made and shut down by the US government?
If the capitalist pig dog Americans release the movie of terror Paddington consequences will never be the same.
– The Guardians of the Yellow Hat
Can we not send Dennis Rodman to sort this out?
Connie Britton…you are…you are wonderful.
Mrs. Coach can get it.
I fell more in love with her after that.
I wanted her since I watched Spin City 1x
Connie got a potty mouth. I’m gonna haft to scrub it clean with my brush.
@native YUP
No idea who Mike Ryan is, but I like the cut of his jib
I think you’ll like Mike. He’s great.
whatever, easy for them to talk, They go to secure, police guarded premieres. if there was a tragedy at one of the regular theaters and people died, will actors still be defending showing a forgettable,stupid movie just to show we can? North korea IS crazy and they have weapons. I dont understand why they tried to poke the bear anyway. Just to start trouble? We have enough problems with other international groups that are much more concerning.
As someone who would be going to a theater that I can assure you is the precise opposite of secure and police guarded, I would’ve gone to see this (or bought a ticket to it and gone to see something I actually had more interest in seeing) just to combat that sort of thinking for future movies (or political speeches, or medical doctors who perform procedures they are threatened for, whatever), especially when the possibility of something actually happening is so remote as to be absurd. As far as “poking the bear”, why do you vindicate someone who is a repulsive asshole when they act like a repulsive asshole because someone pointed out that they are, in fact, a repulsive asshole?
The only thing we have to fear is fear itself. If we do ANYTHING to appease the terrorists, they win, regardless of any non-consequences we face.
Please correct me if I’m wrong, but that wasn’t announced before hand, right? This is a bit different in that a direct threat was made to America. And to movie theaters no less. It’s not like they can just close a train station or museum for a day or two, they targeted any and all theaters in the country. You can’t defend against that.
At least Disney now knows how to get back the movie rights for Spider-Man from Sony.
Yes, you CAN defend against that….by not listening to badly-written threats. If, as is almost certainly the case, nothing happens, they look more like the turds they are. And God forbin something did happen, South Korea would have a 46,528 square mile pile of rubble to sort through between them and China.
Damon Wayans Jr. from way downtown! Nothing but net!
haha yes his was easily my favorite tweet
No love for Stephen King and the mind-melting absurdity of referencing an Apollo 440 song? That’s the one that stood out most to me.
FUCK YOU TOO CONNIE BRITTON!!! …no seriously, I wanna fuck you.
We are talking about the malnutritioned jungle folk that can’t launch a rocket beyond the shoreline without a running start and have photoshop abilities that pale in comparison to a sixth grader trying to bulge his package for snapchat pics, right? For fuck’s sake the guy that plays Kim Jong Un in that movie is a more credible threat than the real thing. My uncle Chuck said that if Exodus got released this world would be heading for a reckoning, and I’m pretty sure the response we had to him is the same this country should have to North Korea: shut the fuck up and go home, Charlie.
so a country threatens us with terrorism and we go sorry we won’t show it. yet they probably have loads of propaganda films about how we are the devil and stuff.
not only are you correct but, it took me under 2 minutes to find an example. At the 12 min mark of this doc.
North Korea has been making outlandish threats to tear the Western World asunder for decades and by extension threatening every square foot of the nation. We didn’t see a need to shut down everything and go into a bomb shelter because of it because the possibility of it actually happening from them is next to zero.
@MulliganNY
You can defend against it because the threat’s not real. There aren’t any North Korean bored rich kid religious zealots with delusions of grandeur, which is what bin Laden and the 9/11 high jackers were.
Seriously, North Korea can’t feed its people, but you think they have sleeper cells all over the US just waiting to blow some shit up if Kim Jong Un gets pissy? Where were the Korean versions of Philip and Elizabeth Jennings when Team America came out? Do you think that they’d blow their covers on some movie theaters. And even if they did, SONY IS A JAPANESE COMPANY!!! And Koreans — North and South– hate the Japanese a lot more than they hate us.
A bunch of theater owners went out like some bitches for no reason.
I’d assume that if the hacking & threats were leveled at a corporation w/ lobbyists or any kind of presence in the pockets of capitol hill then there would be no caving. If Shell or BP pissed off North Korea we’d be at war w/ them post haste guaranteed. Sad times to be an American.
So you want to send men and women to die in a foreign country for “The Interview”…Uhhhh
Cyberwarriors…isn’t that an oxymoron?
They operate in China. How about actually reading articles.
Might I suggest that Damon Wayens watch a British film from 2006 called “Death of a President” in which the plot is killing George W Bush. Hollywood does like it’s sequels.
I really need to get around to watching that Red Dawn remake to understand what everyone’s so afraid of. It’s practically a documentary of what happens if The Interview makes it to theaters, right?
NK had no complaints about Red Dawn cause that movie basically sucked NK dick. By that, I mean it was Kimmy’s wet dream. A movie depicting NK in an improbable scenario. I am not american, but i hear the USA spends a shit to of trillions on defense budget. I can say that NK would never engage the US in any form of hostility. Well except hacking and threats
We can send Bradley Cooper after N. Korea. =) [c.mily.co]
I don’t know why every one is mad, the US has became a country run by foreigner’s , we bow and scrape to everybody for everything any more. Now just because some silly assed movie can’t be released every body gets bent out of shape. I guess that is how it goes since for years now we have let our government keep us on our hands and knees kissing ass and being so politically correct.
Dennis Rodman Fail……
Can’t they just Re-release it under the name “Team-America 2”???
God I hope Michael Bay sets Transformers 5 in North Korea. GOD I HOPE!
I’m thinking Amy Schumer should call up her uncle.
