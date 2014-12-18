The Best Celebrity Twitter Reactions To News Of ‘The Interview’ Being Canceled

Sony Pictures

Remember June of 2014? Such innocent, quaint times we lived in. North Korea was like, “No seriously guys, if you release that fictional comedy about the two clown reporters trying to assassinate Kim Jong-Un, we’ll get like really super mad,” and the United States and Sony Entertainment were all like, “LOL OK!”

Well flash forward to six months later, and as we all know by now, Sony has indeed pulled The Interview, and the whole thing is just equal parts insane, infuriating, and surreal. While a lot of people are just confused as to what’s going on (at least one-third of my Facebook feed thinks it’s some kind of elaborate publicity stunt), the people of Hollywood are not taking this lying down. So in the aftermath, many actors, writers and comedians have gone to Twitter to express their outrage. Here’s some of the funniest and most poignant responses we’ve seen so far.

. @JuddApatow I agree wholeheartedly. An un-American act of cowardice that validates terrorist actions and sets a terrifying precedent. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) December 17, 2014

I can't wait to watch #TheInterview. F**k you terrorists. Actually, given my constitutional right to free speech, make that FUCK you. — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) December 18, 2014

My thoughtful analysis on this Sony/hacking/"Interview"/maybe-fake terrorist threat: it sucks in every direction and I hate it. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) December 18, 2014

THE INTERVIEW is now poised to shatter the world record for "spite viewings." — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 17, 2014

All joking aside, we just gave a comfy foothold to censorship & it doesn't get any better from this point on. #TheInterview — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 18, 2014

A: Let’s pull the movie. There will be a public outcry. Then when we do release it It'll be huge. I’ll email u the details. B: DON’T EMAIL! — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) December 18, 2014

Real talk: I wasn't going to see "The Interview" anyway. #realtalk — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) December 18, 2014

No bullshit though, this is seriously fucked and it's such a sad day for free speech. Frightening. — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) December 18, 2014

Really hard to believe this is the response to a threat to freedom of expression here in America. #TheInterview — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) December 18, 2014