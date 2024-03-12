When And Where Will ‘The Boy And The Heron’ Be Streaming?

Ten years ago, legendary director Hayao Miyazaki announced he would be retiring from working on feature films. At the time, he said, “I know I’ve said I would retire many times in the past. Many of you must think, ‘Once again.’ But this time I am quite serious.” He was not serious.

He quickly reversed his decision to retire after developing The Boy And The Heron which hit theaters in December. To be clear, this is the fourth time Miyazaki has entered “retirement.”

After winning an Oscar for Best Animated Feature, The Boy and the Heron will head to Max later this year, thanks to a deal between the streamer and Studio Ghibli. The studio’s other films are currently streaming on the site.

“Our subscribers are always looking for unique stories, and we are happy to continue to offer these award-winning, critically acclaimed films and to add ‘The Boy and the Heron’ to our deep and rich Max content offering,” Elizabeth Bannan Atcheson, VP, Content Acquisitions, Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement. The streaming date has not yet been announced.

The English dub of The Boy and the Heron features an all-star voice cast including Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh, Mark Hamill, Willem Dafoe, and Christian Bale. Hopefully, the success of this film will inspire Miyazaki to un-retire for the rest of his life.

(Via Variety)