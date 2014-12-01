The Cast Of The Upcoming ‘Fantastic Four’ Movie Get Killed In The Next ‘Punisher’

Marvel wants these people dead.
Feeling a little iffy about the upcoming Fantastic Four movie? Well, you have high-profile company, because Marvel Comics just took a deadly little jab at the movie and its cast in the latest issue of Punisher.
In the comic, three actors who look very much like Miles Teller, Jamie Bell and Kate Mara discuss their new movie being directed by somebody named “Trang” (the real FF movie is being directed by Josh Trank) and then, well, they blow up real good. For whatever reason a thinly-veiled version of Michael B. Jordan doesn’t get blasted – I guess his casting is the one part of this Fantastic Four movie Marvel agrees with.
Fantastic Four is being produced by Fox, a fact that Marvel seems to be particularly cranky about, possibly going so far as to cancel the Fantastic Four comic book to spite the movie. I’m not sure why Marvel is so hung up on Fantastic Four and not, say, X-Men or Spider-Man, but they unquestionably are, and comic’s first family is getting caught in the crossfire.
Check out the panels in question below…
Couldn’t they have blown up the cast of Rise of the Silver Surfer instead?
Via /Film
Just this once can’t life imitate art?
You want three actors to be blown up and killed along with a fuckton of innocent civilians and major structural destruction to a city?
Perhaps just not watching the film would be a better idea.
But what if it’s Biloxi Can’t we at least agree it’s fine if it’s in Biloxi?
Ouch.
you shut your whore mouth when you speak of chris evans. he is johnny storm.
so captain america is doing double duty?
Gotta say I much prefer Evans as Cap over Human Torch. But that could also be down to the fact that the Fantastic Four movies were pretty craptacular all the way through.
I’d rather watch the Roger Corman version again.
I think they’re hung up on FF because they’re the worst represented of all the marvel titles.
have yall even seen that awkward moment? both teller and jordan were pitifully awful in it. good on marvel.
I’m betting Dr. Doom did it after hearing he was being turned into a blogger.
by next issue do you mean the one that came out like 2-3 weeks ago?
I’d be on your side of this argument if Fox hadn’t turned Dr. Doom into a blogger.
Since Marvel is owned by Disney they could if they theoretically wanted buy them back and get a prophet in return. However that would sorta be rude. Also the reason they did that was because the marvel writer loves the FF (even their previous movies WUT) and wanted to cameo them into his writing. (By killing them off seems legit)
Marvel REALLY wants to be able to use Galactus and Silver Surfer and shit since they are they are heading toward the Infinity Gauntlet storyline. That’s pretty much what it all boils down to.
Darth, you are a moron. Bankruptcy had shit to do with marvel itself. had to do with the rich dude who bought marvel and fabricated stock in marvels name and sold it into insolvency, then filed for bankruptcy to save his own bacon. spiderman movie rights belong to Sony, barely. and fox only made this shitty f4 movie because they had to push one into production or lose the rights. they held rights by 2 monthes. Yes marvel is pissed, because this fece matter is a fuck you to marvel. they couldnt do anything good with f4 so they made this atrocity rather than marvel getting back the rights and making f4 relevant agian. they proved they can make D list characters into headliners, so what could they do with a HEADLINER? so sony and fox dont want Marvel to have spiderman, f4 or xmen back even though for almost 4 years, they had no idea what to do with them. these properties should have reverted back, but the other studios are scared that if marvel gets them back, then neither fox or sony will have a single foothold in the strongest market in cinema today. So marvel is pissed, so instead of turning the characters into shit, they are sidelining them or killing them for a while. also, no one actually said deadpool was going to die, just that there will be a major death in issue 250 of a the comic of a character with dead in his name. not of the character with dead in his name.