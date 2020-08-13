Tom Holland is best known for playing your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, but he cuts an imposing figure in The Devil All the Time. Based on Donald Ray Pollock’s book of the same name, the Netflix psychological thriller stars Holland as a good ol’ boy turned “sinner” after he’s gifted his father’s gun on his birthday. The plot, which stretches from World War II to the Vietnam War, is far more complicated than that, however, so you might as well watch the trailer above, if only to see Robert Pattinson as a righteously furious (and sweaty) preacher. And what he’s preaching might not sit well with God. When Bill Skarsgård says there’s a lot of “no-good sons of bitches out there,” believe him.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ The Devil All the Time renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted. Co-starring Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett, and Pokey LaFarge, this suspenseful tale is adapted from Donald Ray Pollock’s award-winning novel.

The Devil All the Time premieres on Netflix on September 16.