The ‘Entourage’ Movie Shot Last-Minute Footage At The Golden Globes Last Night

The 2015 Golden Globes were notable for a number of reasons, most of which we’ve already covered in exhaustive detail. But before we close the book on them for good, there is at least one more issue we need to bring to your attention, because it raises a very important question.
ISSUE: The upcoming Entourage movie was filming last minute footage at the ceremony, most notably on the Red Carpet before the festivities started.
QUESTION: Is … is Vince’s untitled Mutant Revolutionary DJ from the trailer going to get nominated for a Golden Globe in the movie?
Please God tell me that’s what is happening here. Please tell me the fake movie inside the Entourage movie — which, again, appears to star Vincent Chase as an EDM DJ who injects neon yellow goo into his veins to lead a People’s revolution in the streets against a heavily-armed police force, like Che Guevara crossed with Skrillex crossed with Bane — gets nominated for a Golden Globe in the film. Please tell me Vince gets nominated for Best Actor. Please tell me he wins. Nothing in the entire world would make me happier, except maybe if Mutant Revolutionary DJ was a real movie I could go see in IMAX this summer.
Kim Jong Un’s silence about this movie really makes me lose respect for him.
Seeing how bland and pointless that last season was, is anyone really looking forward to this flick?
I just wanted a 90 minute feature film of Turtle buying shoes.
I just got douche chills.
“Hey, if these valet jobs don’t work out, we can always move back to Queens.”
Your Mutant Revolutionary DJ movie is considerably more appealing to me than the Entourage flick.
This is an easy way to get 30 more pointless cameos inserted into the Entourage movie.
For all the shit everyone at UPROXX talks about Entourage, you guys certainly spend a lot of time reporting about it.