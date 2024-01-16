Ryan Gosling might be America’s Favorite Just Ken, but he’s already moving on to bigger, more dangerous things. Gosling is the leading man in The Fall Guy, the upcoming action film based on the 1981 TV series of the same name. It’s a very different gig than “beach.”
The Fall Guy ran from 1981 to 1986 and followed Colt Seavers, a Hollywood stuntman who also worked part-time as a bounty hunter. The movie will follow a similar premise, but this time, Seavers is tasked with locating a missing actor. It’s pretty meta if you think about it.
Producer Kelly McCormick told EW, “It’s a love letter to stunt. “It’s a love letter to cinema. And it’s actually a love letter to crews who make cinema. Coming out of what we’ve experienced this year, this is the time to do it. It’s just this big love fest.” David Leitch, former stuntman to Brad Pitt, is directing the film, which only leaves one question: who is Ryan Gosling’s stuntman? We may never know. Here is everything else you need to know about The Fall Guy.
Plot
The movie follows Gosling as the (sometimes) charming stuntman who is tasked with finding a missing movie star to help win back his ex, who also happens to be the director (played by Emily Blunt). In doing so, he stumbles upon various crimes and finds himself mixed up in some real stunts that jeopardize more than his career. Here is the official synopsis:
He’s a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right?
Cast
Gosling stars as the guy who falls, Colt Seavers. He is working to win back his ex, played by Emily Blunt, a director who does not want him in her films. Aaron Taylor-Johnson portrays the big-shot action star Tom Ryder, who goes missing, while Hannah Waddingham plays the movie producer who tasks Gosling with bringing him home. Us’ Winston Duke and Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Stephanie Hsu also star.
Release Date
The movie hits theaters on May 3rd.
Trailer
The official, action-packed trailer was released last fall. Check it out below: