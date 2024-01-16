Ryan Gosling might be America’s Favorite Just Ken, but he’s already moving on to bigger, more dangerous things. Gosling is the leading man in The Fall Guy, the upcoming action film based on the 1981 TV series of the same name. It’s a very different gig than “beach.”

The Fall Guy ran from 1981 to 1986 and followed Colt Seavers, a Hollywood stuntman who also worked part-time as a bounty hunter. The movie will follow a similar premise, but this time, Seavers is tasked with locating a missing actor. It’s pretty meta if you think about it.

Producer Kelly McCormick told EW, “It’s a love letter to stunt. “It’s a love letter to cinema. And it’s actually a love letter to crews who make cinema. Coming out of what we’ve experienced this year, this is the time to do it. It’s just this big love fest.” David Leitch, former stuntman to Brad Pitt, is directing the film, which only leaves one question: who is Ryan Gosling’s stuntman? We may never know. Here is everything else you need to know about The Fall Guy.