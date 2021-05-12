It wouldn’t be July 4th weekend without fireworks, barbecues, and a new The Purge movie. Every installment of the political horror franchise has been released in early- to mid-July, including the new (and final?) one, The Forever Purge. Directed by Everardo Gout, the fifth Purge movie is about members of an “underground movement” in Texas who decide that murder shouldn’t be restricted to only one night a year, and the families, including married couple Adela and Juan, on the run from the violent outlaws.

“It’s an amazing story of Latinos and Americans coming together to overcome despair and evil,” Gout told Total Film. “I want my intentions to be crystal clear on what I think about violence and what’s going on in the world.’ That’s what [writer James DeMonaco] told me. It’s dystopian, but he’s trying to get us to look in the mirror. It makes you think, ‘Sh*t, if I get pushed into a corner, would I do the same?’ Once you open that door, how do you close it again?”

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Adela and her husband Juan live in Texas, where Juan is working as a ranch hand for the wealthy Tucker family. Juan impresses the Tucker patriarch, Caleb, but that fuels the jealous anger of Caleb’s son, Dylan. On the morning after The Purge, a masked gang of killers attacks the Tucker family — including Dylan’s wife and his sister, forcing both families to band together and fight back as the country spirals into chaos and the United States begins to disintegrate around them.

The Forever Purge, which stars Ana de la Reguera, Josh Lucas, Tenoch Huerta, Leven Rambin, Will Patton, and Cassidy Freeman, opens on July 2.