For his first film since 2018’s Oscar-nominated Isle of Dogs (and first live-action film since 2012’s Moonrise Kingdom, which was also up for an Oscar), director Wes Anderson is heading to 20th century France, the most Wes Anderson place of all!

The French Dispatch is “a love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th Century French city,” according to the official plot synopsis, “and brings to life a collection of stories published in The French Dispatch magazine.” The film, which will inevitably be described as “quirky” and “sly,” stars many of Anderson’s regulars, including Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Tilda Swinton, and Owen Wilson, as well as newcomers like Elisabeth Moss, Benicio del Toro, Léa Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, and Timothee Chalamet, who was born to be in a Wes Anderson movie.

Especially when he gets to look like this:

NOW HERE'S A DIRECTOR THAT KNOWS HOW TO STYLE HIS HAIR pic.twitter.com/PNpdC6RIma — iana murray (@ianamurray) February 12, 2020

Anderson, who co-wrote the quirky and sly (see!) screenplay with Roman Coppola, Hugo Guinness, and Jason Schwartzman, also re-teamed with his long-time cinematographer Robert Yeoman, giving the film its distinctive look. The French Dispatch, which also stars Frances McDormand, Saoirse Ronan, Liev Schreiber, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, and Jason Schwartzman (of course), comes out on July 24.

Watch the trailer above.