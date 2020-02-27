The Hunt (not to be confused with Hunters) is finally coming out next month after Universal Pictures initially shelved the film due to the world being awful, basically. We’ve already seen one trailer (which played up the “most talked-about movie of the year” controversy), and now the studio has released the international trailer, which features more violence and more plot. It’s heavy on spoilers, honestly, so watch it with caution.

Or maybe don’t watch it all. The Hunt has GLOW‘s Betty Gilpin killing the rich elite and it was written by The Leftovers and Watchmen mastermind Damon Lindelof. You don’t need a trailer to convince you to see it. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. They don’t know they’ve been chosen… for a very specific purpose… The Hunt. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a bunch of elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt humans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin), knows The Hunters’ game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (Hilary Swank) at the center of it all.

The Hunt opens on March 13.