The New ‘Incredibles 2’ Trailer Reveals The Sequel’s Supervillain

#Disney #Pixar
Senior Pop Culture Editor
04.13.18

Not much has changed for the Parr family since The Incredibles came out 14 years ago, except Elastigirl has a new job as the public face of superheroes, Mr. Incredible is a stay-at-home dad, and Jack-Jack is sneezing fire and shooting laser beams from his eyes. There’s also a new super-villain in town: Screenslaver, who, in the trailer above, has an important announcement. We never find out what the message is, but hopefully it’s that Incredibles 2 is more Toy Story 2 than Cars 2 (or Monsters University, or Finding Dory, or…)

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

In Incredibles 2, Helen is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home with Violet, Dash, and baby Jack-Jack, whose super powers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone by their side. That’s what makes this family so Incredible.

Incredibles 2 — featuring the voice talents of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, Bob Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks (Saul reunion!), and Pixar good luck charm John Ratzenberger — opens on June 15.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disney#Pixar
TAGSDISNEYINCREDIBLES 2Movie TrailersPIXARTHE INCREDIBLES

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 23 hours ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 3 days ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 7 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 7 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP