The New ‘Incredibles 2’ Trailer Reveals The Sequel’s Supervillain

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Not much has changed for the Parr family since The Incredibles came out 14 years ago, except Elastigirl has a new job as the public face of superheroes, Mr. Incredible is a stay-at-home dad, and Jack-Jack is sneezing fire and shooting laser beams from his eyes. There’s also a new super-villain in town: Screenslaver, who, in the trailer above, has an important announcement. We never find out what the message is, but hopefully it’s that Incredibles 2 is more Toy Story 2 than Cars 2 (or Monsters University, or Finding Dory, or…)

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

In Incredibles 2, Helen is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home with Violet, Dash, and baby Jack-Jack, whose super powers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone by their side. That’s what makes this family so Incredible.

Incredibles 2 — featuring the voice talents of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, Bob Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks (Saul reunion!), and Pixar good luck charm John Ratzenberger — opens on June 15.