‘The Laundromat’ Is Steven Soderbergh’s Relatable Failure To Recreate ‘The Big Short’

You can be forgiven for seeing Meryl Streep in her jaunty hat and thinking The Laundromat was some quiet drama about a dementia-addled empty nester trying to reconnect with her estranged son. Netflix seems to have too many titles to market these days, and the public’s dominant image of The Laundromat, somewhat inaccurately, has been Meryl Streep in a yellow hat.

The film, which released over the weekend, is actually director Steven Soderbergh and screenwriter Scott Z. Burns’ Big Short-esque adaptation of Secrecy World, Jake Bernstein’s book about the Panama Papers, a massive exposé revealing the money laundering practices of the super rich. (Ah, the laundromat, now I get it).

Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas play Mossack and Fonseca, the titular heads of Mossack-Fonseca, the Panamanian law firm that, per the Panama Papers, helped unscrupulous and/or brazenly corrupt government officials and rich people all over the world hide their money in opaque shell companies incorporated in offshore havens with loose tax laws and tight privacy laws. Oldman and Banderas mostly talk directly to the camera, attempting to explain complicated concepts like shell corporations, LLCs, bearer share companies, and the like. Meryl Streep, meanwhile, plays Ellen Martin, a retiree who finds herself drawn into the world of shady finance after her husband drowns on a sightseeing trip and she has to try to wrestle a settlement check out of the nest of companies who are supposed to be insuring the cruise line they were on.

Watching Soderbergh go Big Short on elite financial malfeasance would’ve ranked high on my list of things I wanted to see. But almost from the beginning, there are signs Soderbergh and Burns are having trouble wrestling this into the shape of a traditional feature. In one of the first scenes, when Oldman and Banderas explain the very concept of money, starting from the caveman days, it’s a little like that scene in Adaptation when the Charlie Kaufman character has a manic moment of false eureka, thinking he should open his orchid story with time-lapse footage showing a timeline of all existence starting with a big bang. Oops, you’ve zoomed out too far!

Shell companies and money laundering are complex by design, much like collateralized debt and credit default swaps were in The Big Short. In The Laundromat, Soderbergh uses many of the same tricks McKay did to try to explain them — direct address, infographics, breezy tone. But while it copies The Big Short’s expository tricks, The Laundromat misses something more important: Perspective. Heroes. Redemption.

The reason The Big Short works so well (the book more so than the movie) is that it’s the story of a collapsing paradigm told from the perspective of people who needed it to collapse for their personal redemption. Thus turning a tragedy into a hero’s journey.

In The Laundromat, we have comic book villain narrators (Mossack and Fonseca), a set of disparate villains (a philandering African government official played by Nonso Anozie, a philandering Caribbean accountant played by Jeffrey Wright, Rosalind Chao as the murderous wife of a Chinese official) and a victim, Meryl Streep’s Ellen Martin, through whom we experience the human toll of these seemingly impersonal financial crimes. First, she can’t get her settlement, and then she has her dream condo — overlooking the corner where she met her late husband — bought out from under her, thanks to an all-cash offer from a Russian shell company (in which Sharon Stone has a brief but memorable turn as a Las Vegas realtor).