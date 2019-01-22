Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As far as Oscar-nominated songs go, “All the Stars” from Black Panther, “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and “Shallow” from A Star is Born are pretty good. But you know what they’re not? Awesome. In fact, there’s only been one awesome song up for Best Original Song: “Everything is Awesome.” The Shawn Patterson and Lonely Island-written ditty, performed by Tegan and Sara with Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone for the surprisingly good The Lego Movie, lost the Oscar to “Glory,” but the song’s awesome-possum legacy hasn’t been forgotten.

In fact, for The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Dillon Francis, T-Pain, and That Girl Lay Lay had to out-awesome the most awesome song committed to film. Did they succeed? I’m not sure, but they, along with composer Mark Mothersbaugh, gave birth to “Catchy Song.” No, really, that’s what it’s called. “I’ve, like, heard it one time. I’m gonna be singing that for the next two weeks,” Alison Brie (Princess Unikitty) said about the song, while Chris Pratt (Emmet) added, “That’s how you up ‘Everything is Awesome.'” That’s a big claim from the guy who played a part in half the universe turning into dust.

Here’s more on the film:

It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat: Lego Duplo invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild. The battle to defeat them and restore harmony to the LEGO universe will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a strange galaxy where everything is a musical. It will test their courage, creativity and Master Building skills, and reveal just how special they really are.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part opens on February 8.