Just a few days before its release, the final trailer for The Marvels has arrived with a surprisingly different and game-changing look at the Captain Marvel sequel. More notably, the film drops another X-Men tease that heavily suggests the mighty mutants could make an appearance.

While previous trailers played up the more comedic elements of The Marvels and made it seem like the trio of Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau/Photon, and Ms. Marvel would have to team up to stop a generic alien invasion as their powers go haywire, the final trailer adds a whole new epic twist.

After strangely invoking Thanos, the trailer reveals that Zawe Ashton’s Dar-Benn is tearing a hole in time and space, causing another reality to bleed into the MCU thus continuing the ongoing Multiverse Saga. Marvel fans are heavily speculating that reality is the universe containing the live-action version of the X-Men from the Fox films.

That speculation kicked into overdrive with a random promo from last week that leaned into the letter X. With the final trailer, the X-Men logo can be clearly spotted in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment.

You can see a screengrab below:

The moment occurs as Teyonah Parris’ Monica watches a mysterious costumed figure walk by as Nick Fury warns “They’re here.” While some Marvel fans think the figure is Halle Berry’s Storm, the character is most likely Binary.

In the comics, Binary is an extremely powerful energy-based version of Captain Marvel with a strong connection to, you guessed it, the X-Men. Carol operated under the name while helping out the mutants during a mission in space.