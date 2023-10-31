A new promo for The Marvels has MCU fans freaking out over what seems like a pretty huge (although fleeting) X-Men tease. In the 15-second spot, a frightened Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) can be heard saying, “There’s a different reality bleeding into ours,” which marks the marketing for The Marvels has revealed a connection to the Marvel multiverse.

More notably, the promo spot seems to be teeing up the first on-screen portrayal of an “incursion,” a cataclysmic event set into motion during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In a nutshell, an incursion is when two realities crash into each other, potentially destroying one reality if not both in the process.

While the presence of an incursion suggests a potential status quo change for the MCU, what has fans wondering is a notable choice in letters during the new Marvels spot. As the words “What Comes Next” appear on the screen, they slowly fade away, but one letter lingers longer than the rest: X.

It was enough of a tease to whip Marvel fans into a frenzy on Twitter. You can see some of the reactions below:

different reality… Oh they are coming.. X pic.twitter.com/kEDIlBFNg7 — kris (@cinerasik) October 31, 2023

X ? The X-MEN ?! — French Jotaro return (@PsysokaK) October 31, 2023

Something shady is going on. There are some reveals in this movie. — Pratham (@prattweets10) October 31, 2023

I see what you did there. Can't wait! pic.twitter.com/Nsk0HDHn4I — hiku (@hikuseirii) October 31, 2023

OH MY GOD IT’S ACTUALLY HAPPENING!!! THE INCURSION IS HAPPENING!!!! 😭 — some old hoe just (@diaryunpressed) October 31, 2023

A different reality ?? Holy shit — im not funny (@colgaaa) October 31, 2023

Omg x men gonna be in the movie — ✷ (@__haaze) October 31, 2023

OUUU BITCH WE SEE YOU pic.twitter.com/m2APojiF82 — Ger (j-ae-r) (@bearyfurry) October 31, 2023

As for what the “X” might mean is anybody’s guess, but it’s not a completely random occurrence. For starters, Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) was revealed to be the MCU’s first mutant during her show’s series finale. So The Marvels is already packing a mutant connection right out of the gate. On top of that, Deadpool 3 is on its way, and we know that film will introduce elements from the Fox films to the MCU. Specifically, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

Could the events of Deadpool 3 be an after-effect of The Marvel‘s incursion? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Marvels:

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”

The Marvels blasts into theaters on November 10.