‘The New Mutants’ Has Been Pushed Back Again Due To The Coronavirus

Disney made a number of announcements on Thursday in response to the coronavirus, which continues to spread around the globe and into the United States. First they closed Disneyland. Then they announced Mulan — their forthcoming live-action remake of their 1998 animated classic — had been pulled from its original March 27 release date. That wasn’t the only Disney-owned film they bumped: As per The Hollywood Reporter, The New Mutants, the troubled X-Men spin-off, also lost its own release date, which was to be April 3.

The New Mutants has had a long and checkered production history. Concerning a group of young mutants held in a secret facility, played by the likes of Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy, it was filmed back in 2017, aiming for an early 2018 release. That date got pushed back, and then pushed back again. Then there were claims of reshoots, which director Josh Boone later denied happened. Then its parent company, Fox, was absorbed by Disney, who kept it in limbo before deciding on the April 3, 2020 release. Now this.

As with the Mulan release pull, there’s no word on when The New Mutants will see the light of day. The cast has already seen it, and Williams even publicly insisted it was good, so it apparently does exist. But, as with much these days, the film’s future is now suddenly unclear.

