Henry Selick is four for four when it comes to Certified Good Movies. The stop-motion animation legend directed The Nightmare Before Christmas, James and the Giant Peach, Monkeybone (misunderstood at the time, but a cult favorite now), and Coraline, which came out in 2009. Selick has been quiet since then — stop-motion takes awhile! — but he’ll attempt to go five for five when his next feature hits Netflix this Halloween.

Wendell & Wild follows two scheming demon brothers, voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele (Key and Peele reunion!), who “enlist the help of a troubled 13-year-old teenager to summon them into the Land of the Living,” according to Collider. “But when Kat Elliot, the aforementioned teen, voiced by Lyric Ross, has a high asking price in return, the two demonic siblings soon embark on a bizarre, brazen, and hilarious adventure that should prove to be a hell of a good time.” Wendell & Wild sounds creepy and cute, a Selick speciality, not unlike The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline.

Would he ever consider making a sequel to either film?

“People have always wanted a sequel for Nightmare and Coraline,” Selick told Screenrant. “If there’s a good story, it might be worth doing. But too frequently, sequels are just a remake of the first film with some mild changes.”

This is the correct answer. The Nightmare Before Christmas 2 and/or Coraline 2 could be good, but it’s more exciting for Selick to make movies based on original ideas instead of sequels. Hot Topic will be just fine without new Jack Skellington merchandise.

Wendell & Wild comes to Netflix on October 28.

(Via Collider and Screenrant)