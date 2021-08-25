Just as it’s nearly impossible to not be charmed by The Princess Bride, it’s equally as impossible to not simply adore Inigo Montoya actor Mandy Patinkin. On top of just seeming like an all-around great guy, Patinkin’s dazzling performance as the Spanish swordsman with a heart even larger than his alcohol tolerance has gone on to be one of the most beloved — and quoted — in all of cinema. However, it’s the way his personal life and the iconic film were recently revealed to be connected that has us a more-than-a-bit choked up.

On August 22, a TikTok user named Alaska_Webb shared a heartbreaking video addressed to Patinkin revealing she had just lost her father. She explained that since his passing, she had turned to one of their favorite movies — The Princess Bride — for comfort, and found herself relating more so than ever to Patinkin’s character, Inigo Montoya. She then asked Patinkin if he could possibly confirm a rumor she heard that stated Patinkin’s performance in his final duel with the six-fingered man — and in particular the line “I want my father back, you son of a bitch” — was actually driven by his own grief towards losing his father at such a young age to cancer. Last night, Patinkin found the video, and offered an incredibly emotional reply.

To Alaska (aka Amanda – we figured it out!) Thread – Thank you for sharing this with us. My dad died of cancer when I was 18. Kathryn's parents died within a year of each other when she was 25, her dad of a heart attack while her mom was sick with cancer…. pic.twitter.com/xbjC7pVI3p — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) August 25, 2021

In the video, Patinkin — alongside his wife Kathryn Grody — breaks down and explains the scene was driven by his love for his father, and he felt that besting the six-fingered man in the film was his way of “killing the cancer that killed [his] dad.” According to Patinkin, both before and after the scene he spoke to his father and told him his performance was for him. He then told Alaska (whose name was later revealed to be Amanda) she too could talk to her father anytime she wanted to, and to reach out and tell him her father’s name so he could pray for the both of them.

After sharing the video, Patinkin wrote multiple tweets on his personal Twitter account offering her condolences and support, including a link to an organization called The Dinner Party that aims to help young people coping with the loss of a loved one. According to Patinkin and Grody, both they and their daughter-in-law have all experienced the loss of parent at a young age, and therefore knew what a difficult process it was.

While this story is almost certain to make you start your day off a bit teary-eyed, it sure is nice to hear there’s still some warmth and kindness in the world, huh? Since Patinkin shared his response, Amanda has uploaded a new TikTok expressing gratitude and giving her father’s name to the actor. According to Amanda, if her father knew what had happened, he’d have said, “oh shit, girlie. That’s pretty cool,” which sure sounds like a pretty great father to me.