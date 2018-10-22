Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On a day when many folks are still recovering from the new Halloween film, Orion Pictures has dropped their new trailer for The Prodigy online. Much of the trailer — other than a ridiculous jump scare at the end (you were warned) — plays in the tradition of the creepy kid horror subgenre that’s produced gems such as The Omen, The Grudge, The Orphan, Pet Sematary, Sinister, and The Ring. Notably here, however, this film stars Jackson Robert Scott as a possibly possessed child, who’s visiting an (also) unsettling therapist at the behest of his mom, played by Taylor Schilling.

Schilling, of course, is best known for six seasons on Orange is the New Black, but Scott will make more of an impact for horror fans who’ll recognize him as Georgie from the IT reboot. He makes an unsettling turn in this trailer, which will only increase talk of him being the new “It boy of horror,” and it’s synopsis time:

Taylor Schilling stars in The Prodigy as Sarah, a mother whose young son Miles’ disturbing behavior signals that an evil, possibly supernatural force has overtaken him. Fearing for her family’s safety, Sarah must grapple with her maternal instinct to love and protect Miles in favor of investigating what — or who — is causing his dark turn. She is forced to look for answers in the past, taking the audience on a wild ride; one where the line between perception and reality remains blurry.

The Prodigy, which is produced by Tripp Vinson (The Exorcism of Emily Rose) and written by Jeff Buhler (Pet Sematary, The Midnight Meat Train) will arrive in theaters as counterprogramming to The Lego Movie 2 on February 8, 2019. Check out a poster below.