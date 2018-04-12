‘The Rider’ Finds Truth By Beautifully Blurring Fact And Fiction

Sony Pictures Classics

When we first encounter Brady Blackburn in The Rider, he’s regarding himself in the harsh florescent-green light of a grimy bathroom, examining the half-moon gash that runs across the side of his head. He picks at the staples holding it together like safety pins on an old pair of jeans, but he doesn’t wince at the pain; as a rodeo cowboy, gnarly lacerations and the occasional broken bone come with the territory, comparable to the callouses that develop around the tip of a seamstress’ index finger. Yet the image of Brady looking in the mirror recalls Jake La Motta at the end of Raging Bull: Who is this broken person staring back at him? And if he can’t identify himself as an athlete anymore, what kind of man has he become?

Like Raging Bull, The Rider is a story of masculinity in crisis, but Brady is a much gentler spirit, less inclined to be subsumed by his own anger and self-loathing. And he’s made all the more human for being played by Brady Jandreau, a real-life cowboy whose own misfortune on the rodeo circuit feeds into the drama. Writer-director Chloe Zhao discovered Jandreau when she was shooting her 2015 debut feature, Songs My Brothers Taught Me, about Lakota Sioux siblings growing up on South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. When Jandreau, a horse trainer and rodeo star, suffered a near-fatal injury that left him with a steel plate in his head and a stern warning never to compete again, Zhao had her story. But it’s how she tells that set The Rider apart.

Straddling the border between truth and fiction like Jandreau on a bucking bronco, Zhao doesn’t care to point out the places where her scenario does or does not intersect with his life. Brady Blackburn is an extension of Brady Jandreau, but Zhao frees herself to embellish around it, so long as the film maintains a dramatic authenticity. This holds true across a cast of non-professional actors playing versions of themselves, including Brady’s gruff father Tim and his sister Lilly, who’s afflicted with Asperger’s. The supporting cast also expands out into a cadre of friends from the circuit, most touchingly Lane Scott, a once-dominant rider left paralyzed and speechless from an accident of his own. (The real Scott sustained his injuries in a car accident, but the film attributes them to a bronco’s heel, which is one example of Zhao taking advantage of her creative license.)