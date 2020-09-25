You are a very successful surgeon. You have worked hard your entire life: 80 hour weeks as a resident, hundreds of thousands of dollars in student debt you’ve paid off, a booming practice that allowed you to purchase a mansion in an exclusive neighborhood. You wake up one morning — like any other morning, normal routine — and get dressed and eat a light breakfast and kiss your spouse and children goodbye for the day. (“I won’t be too late tonight,” you say.) You hop in your car — the luxury sports car you’ve dreamed about owning since you were a child — and back out of your driveway and start heading down your street. Your brain starts to drift a bit. You lose yourself in your music, with the top-down and the wind blowing. You follow the road around the bend and turn the volume up and HOLY SHIT THE ROCK IS RIPPING THE GATE TO HIS MANSION RIGHT OUT OF ITS BRICK FOUNDATIONS WITH HIS BARE HANDS. Grunting, sweating, veins bursting out of his arms like a mountain range on a topographical map. The whole thing. Now picture the rest of that day, for you, the surgeon, after seeing that. There’s a non-zero chance it consumes you to the point you lose a patient on the operating table. I told you I’ve been thinking about this a lot. OKAY, I DON’T HAVE A THIRD REASON, I JUST WANTED TO SAY HOW MUCH I ENJOY THE PICTURE AT THE TOP OF THIS SECTION It’s a good picture. This brings us to… THE CASE AGAINST THE INTERNET HAS BROKEN ME Two problems here. The first is that years of pranksters and rascals and trolls playing tricks over the internet has conditioned my brain to smash the big red button that says “FAKE” whenever I see something that seems too cool or too perfect or that could possibly be used by some money-making entity to get me to spend my money in some way. Jimmy Kimmel has done this numerous times, as have Nathan Fielder and dozens of lesser imitators who want to exploit the gullibility of excitable people on the internet.

Which gets us to the second problem. In the first caption, at the very end, he mentions playing Black Adam in an upcoming movie, a true thing that is happening and is both good and fine. He includes the hashtag. There’s a simple, innocent explanation here, which is that The Rock is a relentless promoter and figured he could juice this a bit, a lemonade from lemons situation. But it also smells a little like viral marketing. This is not The Rock’s fault. This is the fault of the rest of the world. But it still resulted in my brain looking over at that “FAKE” button, just for a second. IT SEEMS… IMPROBABLE? Right? I don’t know. It’s a fuzzy line. Like, if your neighbor Carl said he did this, you’d be like “Shut up, Carl. And give me back my hedge trimmers.” (Freaking Carl.) And even after over a decade of watching The Rock do things in movies like, say, flex so hard that it bursts his recently broken arm right out of its cast, it still seems like… a lot? Consider: Why didn’t he just walk around the gate and call an Uber? Why didn’t he have one of the many people waiting for him come pick him up? Is The Rock revealing that he has, like, troubling anger issues? Is The Rock okay? The pandemic is stressing everyone out. I get it. If you need to talk about it, The Rock, please feel free to DM me. TO BE HONEST, I DON’T HAVE A THIRD REASON FOR THIS ONE EITHER, I’M JUST REPEATING THE BIT FROM BEFORE Something about this picture is the funniest thing in the world to me. I might be thinking about this for a week next. It’s probably the umbrella, though. Anyway…