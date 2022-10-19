Ahead of the release of Black Adam, Turner Classic Movies interviewed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson about older movies. (The kind of movies that don’t get made anymore because of superhero blockbusters like Black Adam, but anyway.) It’s a Wonderful Life is the last black-and-white movie the wrestler-turned-actor-turned-In ‘n’ Out fan watched; his favorite anti-hero from a classic movie is Darth Vader; and his biggest blindspot is 1951’s A Streetcar Named Desire, starring Vivien Leigh and Marlon Brando.

The Rock also revealed the last film to make him cry. “It was Braveheart with Mel Gibson,” he said. “I watched that movie about a month ago.” The Rock is adamant that Sir William Wallace leading the Scots against the English didn’t make him sob, he only got “misty-eyed.” If his last movie had been Paddington 2, he would have bawled.

The Rock even has a personal connection to the Best Picture winner. “I have in my possession the sword that Mel Gibson uses in Braveheart,” he said. “It is a massive sword, and one of the few that a Scottish blacksmith and his family, generational blacksmiths, have been commissioned to make that sword from the Wallace family.”

You can watch the TCM video above. Black Adam comes out this Friday, October 21.