the rock
the rock/youtube
Movies

The Rock’s Undying Love For His Tequila Brand Reportedly Didn’t Help WBD Feel Better About ‘Black Adam’s Lukewarm Box Office

When he’s not working out or committing genocide on the world’s cod population, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is either spreading the good word about his Teremana tequila brand or working on his next project. Sometimes both at the same time.

Variety reported on the supposedly soured relationship between the Black Adam actor and Warner Bros. Discovery, including “Johnson directly [pitching] CEO David Zaslav on a multiyear plan for Black Adam and a Henry Cavill-led Superman in which the two properties would interweave, setting up a Superman-versus-Black Adam showdown.”

The Rock’s direct plea to Zaslav rubbed some higher ups the wrong way, especially after Black Adam failed to become a Furious 7-sized hit, “scuttling any plans for more outings for the antihero and officially ending the Cavill Superman era.” It also didn’t help that he reportedly requested to get his tequila at the premiere of the PG-13 movie.

Meanwhile, the Johnson-Warners relationship already was wearing thin after Johnson pushed for a producing credit on the animated film DC League of Super-Pets, which opened in July, but did little to promote it. The actor also insisted on a tequila bar at the New York premiere of Black Adam featuring his Teremana brand, despite the film being rated PG-13.

Best on the reviews for Black Adam, it sounds like The Rock made the right choice in trying to get everyone liquored up. Just keep the Aviation away. That’s for the Marvel folks.

(Via Variety)

Topics: #The RockTags: , , ,
Listen To This
The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2022
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022
by: Uproxx authors and
This Year’s Best New Holiday Music That You’ll Actually Want To Listen To
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×