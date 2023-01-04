When he’s not working out or committing genocide on the world’s cod population, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is either spreading the good word about his Teremana tequila brand or working on his next project. Sometimes both at the same time.

Variety reported on the supposedly soured relationship between the Black Adam actor and Warner Bros. Discovery, including “Johnson directly [pitching] CEO David Zaslav on a multiyear plan for Black Adam and a Henry Cavill-led Superman in which the two properties would interweave, setting up a Superman-versus-Black Adam showdown.”

The Rock’s direct plea to Zaslav rubbed some higher ups the wrong way, especially after Black Adam failed to become a Furious 7-sized hit, “scuttling any plans for more outings for the antihero and officially ending the Cavill Superman era.” It also didn’t help that he reportedly requested to get his tequila at the premiere of the PG-13 movie.

Best on the reviews for Black Adam, it sounds like The Rock made the right choice in trying to get everyone liquored up. Just keep the Aviation away. That’s for the Marvel folks.

(Via Variety)