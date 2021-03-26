Following the highly anticipated release of the “horribly beautiful” Red Band trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, the director and his mammoth cast unveiled brand new character posters for the film’s villainous line-up that’s practically bursting at the seams. Granted, not every single character got a poster, but it’s hard to see who was missed once you scroll down the list. Also tucked into the character poster rollout is the reveal of Sylvester Stallone’s mystery role, and surprise, he’s the shark. While it seemed odd that the Rocky actor randomly shared King Shark’s new poster on his Instagram with no comment on him playing the role, Gunn confirmed the news on Twitter.
You can see the all-new The Suicide Squad character posters below:
Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn
I have loved the character of Harley Quinn since she debuted as an animated character. It was my privilege bringing her to life in all her nutso glory. @MargotRobbie #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/Hgb6UaWHYL
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2021
Idris Elba as Bloodsport
Bloodsport is ready! Watch #TheSuicideSquad trailer online now pic.twitter.com/daj7XCnHXf
— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 26, 2021
John Cena as Peacemaker
Don’t get too attached and hold onto your peace-loving pants. #TheSuicideSquad trailer is coming today! pic.twitter.com/HtuyGAYXwM
— John Cena (@JohnCena) March 26, 2021
Viola Davis as Amanda Waller
Get ready! #TheSuicideSquad trailer is coming today. 💣💣💣 pic.twitter.com/8KQIEFXYF3
— Viola Davis (@violadavis) March 26, 2021
Sylvester Stallone as King Shark
In case you're wondering who that shark is… @TheSlyStallone King Shark. #TheSuicideSquad https://t.co/ziuCDeU0Wl pic.twitter.com/uB7mnqh7ab
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2021
Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2
I smell many rats. 🐀🐀🐀🐀
Trailer is coming TODAYYYYYY @SuicideSquadWB @wbpictures @DCComics @JamesGunn pic.twitter.com/90Ojw2lPSp
— Daniela Melchior (@MelchiorDaniela) March 26, 2021
David Dastmalchian as Polka Dot Man
So excited to see the @SuicideSquadWB trailer that I just threw up a couple polka dots… pic.twitter.com/iseAwNCZeA
— David Dastmalchian (@Dastmalchian) March 26, 2021
Sean Gunn as Weasel
*squaaaaawkeeeekekekekekeeeeeee braaapth*
#TheSuicideSquad trailer. Today.#weasel pic.twitter.com/Zx6uZqZArF
— Sean Gunn (@seangunn) March 26, 2021
Peter Capaldi as The Thinker
And, no, Capaldi Army, I haven't forgotten you guys either. Peter Capaldi as The Thinker. #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/1FdesQrXDo
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2021
Michael Rooker as Savant
What's a James Gunn movie without a damn Rooker getting in the way of everything? Savant. #TheSuicideSquad https://t.co/lalFKgdfzi
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2021
In early February, Warner Bros. released the official synopsis for The Suicide Squad, and as you can see, it’s as huge as its cast:
Welcome to hell–a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on theremote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.
The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6.