Following the highly anticipated release of the “horribly beautiful” Red Band trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, the director and his mammoth cast unveiled brand new character posters for the film’s villainous line-up that’s practically bursting at the seams. Granted, not every single character got a poster, but it’s hard to see who was missed once you scroll down the list. Also tucked into the character poster rollout is the reveal of Sylvester Stallone’s mystery role, and surprise, he’s the shark. While it seemed odd that the Rocky actor randomly shared King Shark’s new poster on his Instagram with no comment on him playing the role, Gunn confirmed the news on Twitter.

You can see the all-new The Suicide Squad character posters below:

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn

I have loved the character of Harley Quinn since she debuted as an animated character. It was my privilege bringing her to life in all her nutso glory. @MargotRobbie #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/Hgb6UaWHYL — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2021

Idris Elba as Bloodsport

Bloodsport is ready! Watch #TheSuicideSquad trailer online now pic.twitter.com/daj7XCnHXf — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 26, 2021

John Cena as Peacemaker

Don’t get too attached and hold onto your peace-loving pants. #TheSuicideSquad trailer is coming today! pic.twitter.com/HtuyGAYXwM — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 26, 2021

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller

Sylvester Stallone as King Shark

Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2

David Dastmalchian as Polka Dot Man

So excited to see the @SuicideSquadWB trailer that I just threw up a couple polka dots… pic.twitter.com/iseAwNCZeA — David Dastmalchian (@Dastmalchian) March 26, 2021

Sean Gunn as Weasel

Peter Capaldi as The Thinker

And, no, Capaldi Army, I haven't forgotten you guys either. Peter Capaldi as The Thinker. #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/1FdesQrXDo — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2021

Michael Rooker as Savant

What's a James Gunn movie without a damn Rooker getting in the way of everything? Savant. #TheSuicideSquad https://t.co/lalFKgdfzi — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2021

In early February, Warner Bros. released the official synopsis for The Suicide Squad, and as you can see, it’s as huge as its cast: