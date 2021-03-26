Warner Bros.
Movies

‘The Suicide Squad’ Unleashed A Whole Bunch Of Character Posters For James Gunn’s Upcoming Relaunch

by:

Following the highly anticipated release of the “horribly beautiful” Red Band trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, the director and his mammoth cast unveiled brand new character posters for the film’s villainous line-up that’s practically bursting at the seams. Granted, not every single character got a poster, but it’s hard to see who was missed once you scroll down the list. Also tucked into the character poster rollout is the reveal of Sylvester Stallone’s mystery role, and surprise, he’s the shark. While it seemed odd that the Rocky actor randomly shared King Shark’s new poster on his Instagram with no comment on him playing the role, Gunn confirmed the news on Twitter.

You can see the all-new The Suicide Squad character posters below:

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn

Idris Elba as Bloodsport

John Cena as Peacemaker

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller

Sylvester Stallone as King Shark

Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2

David Dastmalchian as Polka Dot Man

Sean Gunn as Weasel

Peter Capaldi as The Thinker

Michael Rooker as Savant

In early February, Warner Bros. released the official synopsis for The Suicide Squad, and as you can see, it’s as huge as its cast:

Welcome to hell–a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on theremote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6.

×