2021’s The Suicide Squad isn’t entirely disconnected from 2016’s Suicide Squad (Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney’s Captain Boomerang are back, as is Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller), but it’s different enough that writer and director James Gunn has to introduce the new members of the crew.

Much of the new trailer for the DC film is centered on one of those new members, Bloodsport (Idris Elba), who’s in prison for putting “Superman in the ICU with a kryptonite bullet.” He’s coerced into joining the Suicide Squad for a mission that’s “more important than you can possibly imagine” after Amanda threatens his daughter. From there, we meet the other members of the team, including the disgusting looking Weasel (not a werewolf) who’s harmless… except for the 27 kids he’s murdered. The trailer also reveals the mission: “Destroy every trace of something known only as Project Starfish.” It’s a freaking kaiju up in this sh*t.

Here’s the official plot summary from Warner Bros:

Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave… and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them — all of them.

That’s a long way of saying “war-caper movie with sh*tty supervillains.” The Suicide Squad opens in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6.