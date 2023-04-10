When Will ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Be Available For Streaming?

The Super Mario Bros Movie hit theaters last week, but you are probably hoping to watch Bowser serenade Princess Peach in the comfort of your own home, and who could blame you? Luckily, you can watch that music video right now, here.

But if you want to watch the full movie (what a concept!) you’ll have to wait a little bit longer unless you want to take the rainbow road back to the theaters. Nobody would blame you for that, though.

While the movie is currently available for pre-order on various VOD sites, the official release online date hasn’t been announced yet. This, in part, has to do with the fact that the movie is currently dominating theaters around the country, so we will likely have to wait a bit longer.

Thanks to a Universal deal, the movie should end up on Peacock at some point soon. In the past, Illumination films like Minions and Puss In Boots: The Last Wish hit Peacock about 80 days after their initial release, meaning that we can expect Mario to hit the small screen around June. On the other hand, other movies like M3gan and A Knock At The Cabin were streaming just six weeks after the movie’s initial release, so it really depends on how much longer people will pay to see Mario will reign out there.

It doesn’t stop there! After sitting on Peacock for four months, Mario will make his journey over to Netflix, thanks to another deal Universal cooked up in 2021. That will likely happen sometime this fall, just in time for you to don Princess Peach’s racing outfit for Halloween.

