Chris Pratt hasn’t appeared in a movie since the highest-grossing film ever, Avengers: Endgame. (You only hear his voice in Onward.) I fully realize that was only two years ago, but it feels much longer. He has a bunch of upcoming projects, though, including Thor: Love and Thunder (May 2022) and Jurassic World: Dominion (June 2022).

But before those, there’s The Tomorrow War, where he plays a high school teacher who’s recruited by time-traveling soldiers to jump 30 years into the future to help mankind fight alien invaders. A movie with a wild premise, based on an original idea, from the director of The Lego Batman Movie (Chris McKay), starring Andy Dwyer, Betty Gilpin, Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Richardson, J.K. Simmons, and Doughboys host Mike “Spoonman, a.k.a. Mr. Slice” Mitchell? Count me in. You can watch the teaser above.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

The Tomorrow War premieres on Amazon Prime Video on July 2.