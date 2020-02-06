There’s Something In The Sky In Amazon’s Buzzy ‘The Vast Of Night’ Trailer

At first glance, Amazon Prime’s The Vast of Night sounds like a run-of-the-mill alien sighting movie. Small town, weird frequencies, that kind of stuff. But the science fiction film, written by James Montague and Craig W. Sanger and directed by Andrew Patterson, has built up a significant buzz as its made the festival rounds. “The Vast of Night manages to be eerie and compelling despite unfolding mostly in a series of conversations and monologues tied together by a fictional Twilight Zone-esque show called Paradox Theatre,” the AV Club‘s Katie Rife wrote in her glowing review, while Roger Ebert‘s Brian Tallerico noted that from “the minute it played in Park City, people were talking about this movie… I love that people are going to get to see this smart, taut little indie genre piece.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

In the twilight of the 1950s, on one fateful night in New Mexico, a young, winsome switchboard operator Fay and charismatic radio DJ Everett discover a strange audio frequency that could change their small town and the future forever. Dropped phone calls, AM radio signals, secret reels of tape forgotten in a library, switchboards, crossed patchlines and an anonymous phone call lead Fay and Everett on a scavenger hunt toward the unknown.

The Vast of Night, which stars Sierra McCormick and Jake Horowitz, is coming soon to theaters and Prime Video soon.