Amy Adams has never won an Oscar. Think of that while watching The Woman in the Window trailer. Or, like, when you’re doing the dishes or running some errands. I do. It consumes me. Anyway! Based on the 2018 novel of the same name (which has a wild real-life story), The Woman in the Window stars Adams as Anna Fox, an agoraphobic child psychologist who finds a day-drinking partner in her neighbor, Jane, from across the street, played by Julianne Moore. One night, Anna sees Jane gets stabbed to death… or [record scratch] did she? The less you know about what happens next, the better.

Maybe skip the trailer? All you really need to know about The Woman in the Window is that it looks like Gone Girl/The Girl on the Train (hopefully it’s more the former than the latter) meets Sharp Objects, and it stars Amy Adams, so you’re probably going to see it.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

In The Woman in the Window, a psychological suspense thriller directed by Joe Wright, an agoraphobic child psychologist befriends a neighbor across the street from her New York City brownstone, only to see her own life turned upside down when the woman disappears and she suspects foul play. A stellar ensemble cast brings Tracy Letts’ screenplay based on the gripping, best-selling novel to life, where shocking secrets are revealed, and no one — and nothing — is what it seems.

The Woman in the Window, which also stars Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, and Jennifer Jason Leigh, opens on May 15, 2020.