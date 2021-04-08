The Woman in the Window was originally scheduled to be released in theaters in October 2019. Then it was delayed to May 2020. Then the pandemic happened, and the movie was pushed back again to May 2021 and pushed out of theaters. Netflix acquired the rights to director Joe Wright’s psychological thriller starring Amy Adams as an agoraphobic woman in — and I cannot stress this enough — the window who sees something horrifying in the house across the street. Or did she? We’ll finally find out on May 14 when The Woman in the Window premieres on the streaming service.

Watch the trailer above. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

In The Woman in the Window, a psychological suspense thriller directed by Joe Wright, an agoraphobic child psychologist befriends a neighbor across the street from her New York City brownstone, only to see her own life turned upside down when the woman disappears and she suspects foul play. A stellar ensemble cast brings Tracy Letts’ screenplay based on the gripping, best-selling novel to life, where shocking secrets are revealed, and no one — and nothing — is what it seems.

Written by Tracy Letts, The Woman in the Window also stars Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.