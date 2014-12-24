This Is What The McCallister House In ‘Home Alone’ Looks Like Now

The Mirror unearthed some photos of the Winnetka, IL home that Home Alone was shot at nearly twenty-five years ago (you’re basically as old as dirt) when it went up on the market back in 2011 — eventually selling for $1.5 million in 2012. You can see more photos on this Zillow posting, but here are a handful of comparisons as to what it looks like today versus when the movie was filmed there.

The kid in me feels sad to see it all whitewashed and scrubbed clean of all its character, but the adult in me sees that wallpaper and doesn’t understand how people could swathe their walls in the most cluttering, claustrophobic patterns ever and then my throat starts closing in. So I guess what I’m saying is that it’s an upgrade?

Here’s the parents bedroom:

The dining room:

The stairs:

The Kitchen:

(The Mirror via BroBible)