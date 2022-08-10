It’s been a year and a half since disturbing allegations against actor Armie Hammer surfaced, and it seems like more is about to be revealed in a shocking docuseries from Discovery+.

Last month, reports surfaced that the disgraced actor was laying low and selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands after being booted from nearly every project he had in the works. Hammer was one of Hollywood’s most promising leading men until several women spoke out against his alleged violent tendencies and even alluded to cannibalism. Now, Discovery+ has released a trailer for their long-awaited doc about not only Hammer but his family legacy.

House Of Hammer is a three-part series that features interviews, texts, voice memos, and other evidence from Hammer’s alleged victims. There are shocking messages that are seemingly from Hammer describing his various violent fantasies. The doc even has commentary from Hammer’s own aunt, Casey Hammer, who promises to reveal “the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family.”

Jason Sarlanis, Discovery’s President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming, explained that the doc will dive even deeper into the world of the Hammer family and their longstanding legacy. “The accusations of rape and abuse brought against Armie Hammer in the last few years are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hammer family. With HOUSE OF HAMMER, we witness truly disturbing details and sinister secrets that money and power couldn’t hide forever,” Sarlanis explained in a press release.

He added, “This documentary provides an important platform for the incredibly courageous women who came forward to share their stories, and we hope their courage inspires others to continue meaningful conversations around abuse in our society.”

House Of Hammer premieres on September 2nd on Discovery+. Check out the trailer above.