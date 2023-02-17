Mean Girls, the upcoming movie-musical based on the musical that’s based on a movie that’s based on the bestselling parenting book from 2002, is shaping up to either be really good or really depressing, depending on how they approach it. Are people really into musicals right now? Not really! But revivals are having their own moments, and even if it ends up being underwhelming, it couldn’t possibly be as bad as Mean Girls 2.

The good news is that Tina Fey, who wrote the screenplay and starred in the original film, confirmed that she will be coming back, because what’s high school without your favorite math teacher with her own slew of emotional problems?

Fey stopped to chat with her former co-worker Seth Meyers to promote her upcoming comedy tour when she made the announcement that she would be heading back to school amongst the terrifying teens. “Teachers work forever,” she joked, “I want it to be like when Gilligan from Gilligan’s Island would be at a trade show and you’d be like, ‘Oh, he looks so old in his little hat.’ That’s my goal.”

The comedian, who played Ms. Norbury (the math teacher who has to wrangle all of those mean teens), also revealed that Tim Meadows would be reprising his role, though she didn’t say if he would be belting out any tunes. The upcoming musical will also stay Angourie Rice as Cady, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey, and Reneé Rapp, who previously starred as the queen bee Regina George in the Broadway adaptation.

Even though we probably won’t get any of the other original cast members, here’s to hoping we get to see Fey using her singing chops. Who could possibly forget her dazzling musical number in the British Academy Children’s award-winning Muppets Most Wanted?

(Via Deadline)