A New Godzilla Movie From Toho Will Release Before The American Sequel

We’re getting more Godzilla than we bargained for, which is good considering this summer’s remake only had 11 minutes and 16 seconds of Godzilla in its 122 minute running time. Toho, the Japanese company that’s made 28 Godzilla movies since 1954, is producing their 29th Godzilla movie at the same time Legendary Pictures is working on a sequel. Two competing Godzilla movies? LET THEM FIGHT.

An employee at Toho told THR, “This is very good timing after the success of the American version this year: if not now, then when? The licensing contract we have with Legendary places no restrictions on us making domestic versions.”

Toho’s version is planned for 2016, while Legendary Pictures’ version is planned for June 18th, 2018 to give director Gareth Edwards time to direct a Star Wars spinoff first. Or maybe it just takes four years to get that diva out of her giant trailer.

Toho also announced that they’ll be holding a new “Godzilla Strategic Conference”, nicknamed Godzi-Con, which THR says will be “consisting of executives and directors that will look for ways to leverage the Godzilla brand through merchandising and other activities.” This may mean a new Godzilla series is on the way. Or we’ll finally get those Godzilla underoos we’ve always wanted.

As for how the Toho version will look, THR just bummed us out with this:

Although Toho concedes it can’t match $200 million Hollywood-size budget, advances in CG will allow it to create a film that can stand alongside such productions, according to a release from the studio.

Noooooooo, not CGI. One of the best parts of Toho Godzilla movies is the guy in the rubber suit. Don’t ever ditch the adorably fake but earnest practical effects.