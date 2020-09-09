‘Mission: Impossible’ Director Chris McQuarrie Can’t Even Post A Nature Photo Without People Wondering What Tom Cruise Will Do To It

While filming Mission: Impossible 7 in Europe, director Christopher McQuarrie has been sharing travel photos on Instagram to give his followers some natural scenery to enjoy. There’s just one small problem. They’re now convinced each picturesque scene will be the target of one of Tom Cruise‘s wild, death-defying stunts. Case in point, on Thursday, McQuarrie posted a photo of a scenic waterfall:

On any other Instagram account, this would be a run of the mill pic from somebody’s vacation. But when you know that Cruise is in the mix, and filming another Mission: Impossible, then the possibilities are endless. Within minutes, McQuarrie fans like YouTube filmmaker Patrick H. Willems were already going to town wondering what insanity Cruise is going to do these rapids.

Excited for Ethan Hunt to boogie board down this pic.twitter.com/2AmqqvEGs0 — Patrick Willems (@patrickhwillems) September 9, 2020

The comments on McQuarrie’s Instagram post are loaded to the gills with similar suggestions. However, the director shouldn’t be surprised, and he kind of set a precedent for these sort of reactions. Earlier in the week, McQuarrie shared this photo of Cruise standing next to a massive motorcycle ramp that looks big enough to launch the actor into the stratosphere.

On top of that, Cruise and McQuarrie found themselves in hot water after local media outlets began accusing the production of planning to blow up an historic bridge. While McQuarrie was able to defuse the situation by confirming that the bridge was not a national monument and that he had local officials’ blessing, the secret is out. Mission: Impossible 7 might be out here blowing up bridges that may or may not have Tom Cruise on them. Couple that with his unyielding pursuit of being the first Hollywood actor to rocket himself into space to film his next movie, and you really can’t blame fans for seeing an innocent photo and wondering how Cruise will use it to risk his life. The guy has a brand.

(Via Christopher McQuarrie on Instagram)