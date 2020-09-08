Mission: Impossible 7, the upcoming Tom Cruise franchise picture that does everything but send him to space, shut down production in February due to you-know-what. Getting things started again involved Cruise personally calling Norway’s culture minister before igniting a local controversy involving cruise ships. This followed a bridge kerfuffle and a gone wrong, but Paramount Pictures must be breathing a sigh of relief because it’s all happening (again) for real.

Of course, there have been occasional sightings of Cruise already leaping out of planes and all that, but one never really knows if that’s for business or pleasure. Now, director Chris McQuarrie has posted a truly “impossible” photo to prove that the beleaguered film is truly underway again. He even used this caption: “Action… #MI7 Day 1.”

Yikes… so basically a ramp that leads into the sky? Sounds about right for this franchise and the thrill-seeking leading man. The Norweigian scenery is certainly amazing, and we don’t know exactly who is standing atop that terrifying structure, but there’s a solid chance that it’s Mr. Tom Cruise himself. The Light the Fuse podcast and various Twitter users have posted video of the Cruise in action with a motorcycle and parachute, and my god, he must be so happy.

Mission: Impossible 7 should be released on November 19, 2021.