Tom Hanks has four kids — Colin, Elizabeth, Chester (a.k.a. Chet Haze), and Truman — but while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Sunday’s Golden Globes, he thanked his “five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is and a loving group of people who have put [up] with me being away months and months and months at a time.” What’s the deal? Is Tom “America’s Dad” Hanks hiding a secret love child and this is how we find out? Did he just “The Story of Adidon” himself?

No, of course not. The answer is predictably pure and wholesome.

During his speech, Hanks also included Colin’s wife, Samantha Bryant. Bryant and Colin married in 2010 and share two children. A source tells People the actor “thinks of Sam as a daughter.” Hanks’ love for Bryant was reflected in his speech when he teared up as he looked at his family while accepting the honor. (Via)

Woody would never. “I wouldn’t be standing here if they didn’t have to put up with that,” Hanks later said in his speech. “I can’t tell you how much your love means to me. That’s the wife and kids.” Right back at you, Mr. Hanks, says everyone but Henry Winkler.

