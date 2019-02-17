Tom Hanks Is Your Friendly Neighbor In This First Look At His Mister Rogers Movie

02.17.19

In September, Sony Pictures released the first-ever image of actor Tom Hanks in costume as Fred Rogers for the upcoming film You Are My Friend. Since then, the movie’s title has been changed to the far more appropriate A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and the release date has been pushed back a month from October to November 2019. On Sunday, the studio released a brand new first look image of Hanks in character as the children’s television icon.

“According to Mister Rogers, ‘There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind,'” read a tweet from the official Sony Pictures account. The post also linked to the film’s own Twitter account, @ABeautifulDay.

